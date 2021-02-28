Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,878 shares of company stock worth $2,141,513. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 286.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.