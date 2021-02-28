CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) & CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head to Head Comparison

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CareTrust REIT 0 1 7 1 3.00

CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.29 $345.67 million ($0.50) -24.30 CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 13.02 $46.36 million $1.36 16.31

CIM Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareTrust REIT. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00% CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41%

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats CIM Commercial Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

