Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Cintas worth $257,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

CTAS stock opened at $324.34 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

