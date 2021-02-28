Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $47,023.19

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Cipher has a total market cap of $47,023.19 and $84,804.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cipher has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00073805 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002528 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 840.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00100068 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

