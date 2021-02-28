Civitas Trading Down 47.4% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $62,406.05 and $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004989 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000836 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,967,265 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.