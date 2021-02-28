CKW Financial Group Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 18.5% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $100,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. 16,710,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

