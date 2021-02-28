CKW Financial Group Sells 57,646 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 48.7% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $263,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

IVV traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

