ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $76.69 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.