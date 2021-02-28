ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 62,100 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $183,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 41.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

