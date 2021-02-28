ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,750 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

