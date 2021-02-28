ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ManTech International worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

