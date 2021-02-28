ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of FibroGen worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 923.0% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 208,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

