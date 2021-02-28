ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,696 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

