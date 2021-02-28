ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,292 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

