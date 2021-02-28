ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

