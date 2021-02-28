ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,338 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

