ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after buying an additional 249,725 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

ZS stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.