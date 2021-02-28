ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $175.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $181.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

