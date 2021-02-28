ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Methode Electronics worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 367,882 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.