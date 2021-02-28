ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $19,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after buying an additional 505,618 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 104,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

