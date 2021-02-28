ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

