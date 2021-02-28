ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 15,945 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

