ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 19,800 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,855 shares of company stock worth $14,709,856 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.