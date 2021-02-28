ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 29,876 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 142,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
