ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 29,876 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 142,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

