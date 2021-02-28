ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 30,760 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,760 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

