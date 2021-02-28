ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 33,893 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.