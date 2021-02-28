ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 34,760 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Malibu Boats worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 109.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 235.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 70.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $83.09.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

