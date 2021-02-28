ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 38,231 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ultra Clean worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.