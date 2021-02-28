ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,331 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $231.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.45.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.