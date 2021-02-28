ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 83,937 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,937 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPX worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

