ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,216 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

