ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,052 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,247,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $82.57 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

