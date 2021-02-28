Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,876. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 544.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.