Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

CLNE opened at $13.04 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,899 shares of company stock worth $2,955,876. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

