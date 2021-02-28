Cloudbric (CLB) Trading Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $63,904.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

