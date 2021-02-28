Cohen Lawrence B Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,345 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $145.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

