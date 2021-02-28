Cohen Lawrence B Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

FB stock opened at $257.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

