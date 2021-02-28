Cohen Lawrence B Sells 1,134 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after buying an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,405 shares of company stock valued at $123,215,382. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

PG stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

