Cohen Lawrence B Sells 2,136 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

