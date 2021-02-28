Cohen Lawrence B Sells 3,256 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

