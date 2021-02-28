Cohen Lawrence B Sells 3,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.