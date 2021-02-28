Cohen Lawrence B Sells 609 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

