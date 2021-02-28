CoinEx Token (CET) Price Down 26.5% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.94 or 0.00769594 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00030358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00041074 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

