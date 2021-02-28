CoinMetro Token Market Capitalization Hits $162.80 Million (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One CoinMetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMetro Token has a market capitalization of $162.80 million and $478,846.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00784859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

About CoinMetro Token

CoinMetro Token is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,986,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,236,583 tokens. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinMetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com . The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

