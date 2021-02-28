CoinUs Price Down 1.7% This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006457 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005446 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

