ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Achieves $5.86 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $22.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00363786 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00030135 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,713,730,668 coins and its circulating supply is 12,672,688,841 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

