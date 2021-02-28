Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s earnings. Columbia Property Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Property Trust.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

CXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CXP opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.