Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s earnings. Columbia Property Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Property Trust.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

CXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CXP opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

