Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.69 ($52.58).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SGO stock opened at €44.42 ($52.26) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.56 and its 200 day moving average is €38.02. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

