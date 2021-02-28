Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CODYY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.