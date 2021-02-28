Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,943 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $561,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

BVN stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.